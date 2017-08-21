PHOTOS: President's Colours for Ladakh Scouts

August 21, 2017 16:00 IST

In his first engagement outside the national capital, the President confers a rare honour on a brave, young, regiment.

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind presents the President's Colours to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre and to 5 battalions of the regiment in Leh. Photographs: Umar Ganie

Decorated with 605 gallantry and distinguished service awards, the Ladakh Scouts on Monday, August 21, were presented the President's Colours by President Ram Nath Kovind in Leh.

The President arrived in Leh on a day's visit to Jammu and Kashmir. It is his first visit outside New Delhi after assuming office last month.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra at the ceremony.

A ceremonial parade was attended by a spectrum of civil and military dignitaries including the governor and the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General P J S Pannu, GOC 14 Corps, besides a large number of serving and retired personnel witnessed the ceremony.

IMAGE: A senior army officer presents a memento to President Kovind.

The President complimented the Ladakh Scouts for their exceptional valour and sacrifices while upholding the sovereignty of the nation in Ladakh, especially on the Siachen Glacier.

The Ladakh Scouts is one of the most decorated regiments in the Indian Army.

IMAGE: The Ladakh Scouts became a regiment in June 2001 after its stunning performance in the Kargil conflict.

The President released a documentary on Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, Mahavir Chakra and interacted with army veterans and war widows.

IMAGE: President Kovind inspects a guard of honour.

Raised as the Nubra Guards in 1948, amalgamated into the army as regular troops in 1963 and restructured as an infantry regiment in 2000, the Ladakh Scouts have carved a niche for themselves in the annals of the Indian Army.