People have come and had tea many times, but bloodshed hasn't stopped: Geelani

September 08, 2016 02:05 IST

Days after rebuffing outreach attempt by a group of MPs, hardline Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani has said that talks with New Delhi are bound to fail till the "gravity and intensity" of the Kashmir issue is agreed upon.

"We have a clear and simple stand that unless the gravity and intensity of the Kashmir issue is not agreed upon, any negotiations or talks are bound to fail," Geelani said addressing gatherings at Dargah and Noorbagh here by telephone from his residence where he is under house arrest.

He said his 50 years of political experience and 150 rounds of talks between India and Pakistan stand testimony to it.

"People have met, had photo shoot, then a cup of tea for so many decades but our bloodshed did not stop," Geelani said.

His comments came three days after he literally shut the door of his residence to four MPs who wanted to meet him and have talks on how to end the ongoing unrest in Kashmir.

On Wednesday, the all-party delegation chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh urged the Centre to take steps to ensure that education institutions, government offices and commercial establishments in the strife-torn the Kashmir Valley starts functioning normally.

Expressing serious concerns over the prevailing situation in the Valley, the delegation members opined that there should be no place for violence in the civilised society and asked the people of Kashmir valley to shun the path of violence.

"The delegation has appealed to the people of the state to shun the path of violence and resolve all issues through dialogue or discussion. The members have also asked the state government to take steps to ensure that educational institutions, government offices and commercial establishments start functioning normally. The government should take effective steps to ensure the security of citizens and provide medical treatment to the citizens and security personnel injured in the agitation," said Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh.

Singh further stated that the Home Minister is open to discussions with all stakeholders, who have anything to offer or give inputs to restore normalcy in the Valley.

Congress member and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said that the Centre should formulate short term and long term policies to immediately restore normalcy in the Valley.

"We also asked the government to include those groups who have significant political presence in the state because without holding discussions or without their suggestions, we cannot move forward," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury asked the government to adopt dual-track policy for a permanent solution to the unrest.

"The Central Government should approach dual-track policy; one track should be focused on instilling confidence in the people and implement confidence building measure to weed out separatism. They should give assurances on five issues. One, there should be ban on pellet guns, it seems that an alternative to that, PAVA, shells have arrived and every day a batch is being sent in the state to withdraw from pellet guns. Two, they should provide proper rehabilitation, compensation to the victims of pellet guns. Three, if there is any allegation of excess use of force being implemented, they should investigate. Four, we asked the government to remove AFSPA from civilian areas and also give assurances in the regard. And, despite announcing employment schemes there has been no implementation at all, so announce some avenues to provide employment for Kashmiri youth," said Yechury.

Photograph: PTI Photo