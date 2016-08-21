Peace again gets stoned to death in Kashmir; toll rises to 65

August 21, 2016 21:20 IST

One person was killed in a clash between a mob and security forces in downtown Srinagar on Sunday evening, shattering the peace that was by and large witnessed in Kashmir through the day with curfew in force in the capital and two other towns.

Irfan Ahmed was injured in a clash between stone pelters and security forces in Fateh Kadal area and he succumbed to his injuries in SMHS hospital later, a police official said.

With this, the toll during the 44-day unrest has gone up to 65, including two policemen.

Earlier, the situation was largely under control through the day with incidents of stone pelting reported only from three places -- Kangan in Ganderbal and Trumgund and Behrampora in Sopore.

The miscreants assembled on roads and pelted stones on police and security forces, police spokesman said.

Apart from these incidents, "the situation remained under control across the valley till the filing of this report", he said.

Curfew was in force in the entire Srinagar district as well as in Anantnag and Pampore towns as a precautionary measure, a police official said.

He said restrictions on the movement of the people were also in force in rest of the Valley.

Shops, private offices and petrol pumps remained closed while public transport continued to be off the roads.

Mobile internet also continued to remain suspended in the entire Valley, while postpaid mobile services and incoming facility on prepaid mobiles were resumed on Saturday.

However, outgoing facility on prepaid services remained barred.

The separatist camp, headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, has extended the agitation till August 25.

Photograph: PTI Photo