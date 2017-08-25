Pay for damage caused from violence: HC to Dera Sacha Sauda

August 25, 2017 20:00 IST

The losses caused to property due to violence and arson by the followers of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be recovered from Dera Sacha Sauda, the Punjab and Haryana high court ruled on Fridayy, according to a senior government lawyer.

The full bench of the high court also directed the Haryana government to use weapon or force, if required, to tackle the situation arising out of the Central Bureau of Investigation court verdict in the rape case against the Dera head.

The bench directed the authorities in Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh to maintain law and order at any cost.

The court ordered that no political leader, including a minister, will interfere in the working of officers in handling the situation arising out of the verdict.

The court also directed that no political, social or religious leader will issue any provocative statement and that FIR would be registered in case it was done by anyone.

The bench asked the Dera Sacha Sauda lawyer S K Garg Narwana to convey to the sect followers not to indulge in any violence or breach of peace.

“In case anybody indulges in violence or breach of peace, the Haryana government can take stern action against them,” the bench said.

Image: A media personnel walks towards vehicles burning in violence following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in Panchkula on Friday. Photograph: PTI Photo