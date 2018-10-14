Parrikar discharged from AIIMS, returns to Goa

Last updated on: October 14, 2018 15:17 IST

IMAGE: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar brought to Panaji in Goa. Photograph: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Sunday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment, and brought back to his home state, sources said.

According to sources in the AIIMS, he was on Sunday morning shifted to ICU for a while after his condition deteriorated.

But sometime back, the administration decided to discharge him, the sources said.

Parrikar, 62, was admitted to Delhi's premier AIIMS on September 15.

Parrikar will stay at his private residence in Panaji, an official of the chief minister's office said.

On Friday, Parrikar met Goa BJP's core committee members and ministers from coalition partners at AIIMS to discuss ways to ensure his government functions normally during his absence from office due to ill health.

However, leaders of the ruling BJP and its allies, who met Parrikar separately, had ruled out any change in leadership in the coastal state.

Parrikar has been ailing since mid-February and has been treated at different hospitals including those in Goa, Mumbai and the US.

Union minister Shripad Naik said that there has been an improvement in Parrikar's health but he needs to take rest after returning to his state from New Delhi.

Naik dismissed any possibility of dissolution of the Goa assembly and expressed confidence that the Parrikar-led government will complete its term.

Naik, the Union AYUSH minister, said it is okay if Parrikar undergoes treatment in Goa but he needs to take rest.

"There has been an improvement in his health compared to what it was when he was flown to AIIMS last month," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader told reporters.

The minister said he had met Parrikar on Friday.

"I got the news that he is coming back but I can't believe that he is returning. His health is improving and he was expected to stay at the AIIMS for a few more days," he said.

Naik, who is part of the Goa BJP's core committee that met Parrikar in Delhi on Friday to discuss about the development in the state, said there was no proposal or possibility of dissolution of the state assembly.

"This government will complete its tenure of five years," he asserted.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said elaborate arrangements have been made at Parrikar's private residence where a team of doctors from the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital will take care of his health.