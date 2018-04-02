Parliament logjam continues, no work for 18th day

April 02, 2018 14:21 IST

Rajya Sabha was adjourned barely six minutes after the House met.

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were washed out for the 18th consecutive working day on Monday due to vociferous protests by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members seeking early constitution of the Cauvery water management board.

The ruckus saw the adjournment of the proceedings for the first time within four minutes after it assembled and then for the day at noon after the listed papers were laid.

Even before the House was re-assembled at noon, the AIADMK members, carrying placards trooped into the Well of the House shouting slogans such as 'we want justice' and 'we demand Cauvery board'.

Citing assembly polls in Karnataka, the Centre had last week sought more time from the Supreme Court to set up the Cauvery water management board to implement water sharing formula between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Left, Telugu Desam Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal members were standing in their seats seeking the speaker's ruling on the notices they had given on the no-confidence motion, moved by some of them.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan appealed to the AIADMK members to return to their seats saying she cannot take up the no-confidence motion unless the House is in order.

"I am duty bound to place the no-confidence motion. But this is not the way. Please go to your seats. I am not in a position to count," she said.

A notice of no-confidence can be taken up in the House if it is supported by at least 50 members present, for which a headcount is needed.

Parliamentary Minister Ananth Kumar also said the government was ready for discussion and give reply to the no-confidence motion but there has to be complete harmony in the House.

"We are ready to discuss and give reply. But the opposition is not allowing it," he said.

Kumar said the people of the country has full support and confidence in the Narendra Modi government.

Leader of the Congress in the House Mallikarjun Kharge, who has also submitted a notice for no-confidence motion, said the opposition wanted to discuss a host of issues, including the recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST Act and alleged paper leak of the Central Board of Secondary Education examinations.

On this, Kumar said the government stood for full protection of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and no atrocities on the SCs and STs would be allowed. "We have already filed the review petition in the Supreme Court," he said.

The speaker again appealed to the AIADMK members to stop their protest and return to their seats.

However, as the AIADMK members continued shouting slogans, the speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, when the House had assembled after a four-day break, the speaker tried to take up the Question Hour but could not proceed much as AIADMK members rushed into the Well shouting slogans.

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon, barely four minutes after it had met.

Congress member Kantilal Bhuria and RJD's J P N Yadav were seen waving documents and demanding a review of the Supreme Court order diluting the provisions of immediate arrest under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

While the TMC members were seated in their places, MPs of the TDP, which has moved a notice of no confidence against the government, were standing at their seats with black ribbons pinned to their shirts as a mark of protest.

Opposition protests forced the adjournment of proceedings in Rajya Sabha for the day without transaction of any business as members trooped into the Well and shouted slogans, drowning every other voice.

MPs belonging to the Congress, TMC, BSP, TDP and those of Tamil parties -- DMK and AIADMK, were in the Well even before Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu could settle down in his chair.

Unlike past days when listed papers were allowed to be laid on the table peacefully, Naidu had to go through the exercise amid chaos as members persisted with slogan shouting.

The Congress and the BSP led the charge against the government, accusing it of being "anti-Dalit", an apparent reference to the Supreme Court ruling on the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The main opposition party also raised the issue of India's biggest bank fraud alongside the TMC.

Tamil parties were demanding immediate constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board for division of river water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Members of the TDP and KVP Ramachandra Rao of the Congress held placards demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Amid the din, Naidu called the ministers to lay the listed papers on the table of the House. But some of them had to be prodded by their colleagues as they apparently couldn't hear Naidu calling their name to lay the papers.

The chairman asked the members to at least allow papers to be laid. "Entire country is watching," he said. "You are not going to achieve anything. You are making a mockery of parliamentary system."

He said the chair is ready to allow discussion on all the issues being raised by opposition parties.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said important bills are listed for discussion in the last week of the current Budget session of Parliament.

The government, he said, is ready for a discussion on all issues. "I don't understand why for small issues concerning them, they are not allowing the House to function," he said.

Naidu said the government is ready, the chair is ready and the opposition too is ready for discussion.

But as the ruckus continued, he adjourned the proceedings for the day barely six minutes after the House met.