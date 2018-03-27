Parliament fails to transact business for 16th day

March 27, 2018 16:13 IST

The second leg of the budget session is virtually heading towards a complete washout.

Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday failed to take up again notices for no-confidence motion against the government after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the House was not in order and adjourned proceedings amid noisy protests over various issues.

In a novel way to convey they have enough numbers to seek the no-confidence motion, members from the Congress, the Left and some other parties displayed blue-coloured placards, each with a circled number along with the words 'For no-confidence'. The numbers ranged from 1 to at least 80.

At least 50 members need to support a no-confidence notice for the House to accept it and start a debate.

As soon as the House met for the Zero Hour, members from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam trooped into the well shouting slogans and demanding immediate constitution of the Cauvery river management board while many other opposition members were seeking taking up of notices for no-confidence motion.

Mahajan told the House that she has received notices for no-confidence motion from members of various parties, adding that she was duty-bound to take them up.

However, she decided not to take up the notices citing that the House was not in order.

Unless the House is in order, "I will not be in a position" to take up notices, Mahajan said even as she requested protesting members to go back to their seats.

Members from the Congress, the Left, the Telugu Desam Party and some other parties stood up holding blue placards.

Amid the din, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government was ready for any discussion and sought to blame the Congress for the proceedings not going ahead.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge blamed the government for the impasse, saying it does not want discussion on the issue. "We are ready for discussion," he said.

Later talking to reporters, Kharge charged that this was a "government-sponsored agitation" and it was instigating AIADMK members to create ruckus so that the no-confidence motion cannot be taken up.

"The Speaker was claiming that she could not count members as there was ruckus in the well. Today, for her convenience we got placards showing the strength of more than 80 MPs. If the no-confidence motion is taken up, the government will be exposed and it will hurt its image as several issues be it foreign and economic policies as well as other issues will be taken up," he said.

While noting that it was the 16th day the House has faced disruptions, he said they would again give the no-confidence motion on Wednesday.

Earlier, the House was adjourned till noon following protests by AIADMK members demanding immediate setting up of the Cauvery river water management board.

Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha could not bid farewell to 40 retiring MPs or transact any business for the 16th day in a row as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House for the day after AIADMK members protested over the

Cauvery water issue.

After laying of listed papers, the chairman said the House should bid farewell to retiring MPs.

However, AIADMK members entered the well of the House shouting slogans and carrying placards and were soon joined by the TDP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the House.

"We don't have courtesy even for retiring members," Naidu remarked as he asked protesting members to go back to their seats.

As his appeal went unheeded, Naidu asked both Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Leader of the House Arun Jaitley: "Are we so helpless?".

To this, Azad said the House should function.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affair Vijay Goel also appealed to protesting MPs to let the House function. He was seen persuading V Maitreyan of AIADMK to give up the protest and let the farewell process begin.

As the AIADMK and the TDP did not relent, Naidu adjourned the House for 15 minutes and asked leaders of different political parties to meet him in his chamber.

When the members reassembled, Naidu again appealed for peace in the House.

"This is a very important occasion...40 members are retiring. We want to give them farewell," Naidu said, asking members to give the farewell in a "peaceful and dignified" manner.

As the ruling Tamil Nadu party continued protest, Naidu said there were two options. One is to name the protesting members and take action against them, or adjourn the House and deprive retiring members from sharing their experience.

Maitreyan sought intervention of the prime minister on their demand for immediate setting up of the Cauvery river water management board.

"We are raising Tamil Nadu issue," Maitreyan said. To this Naidu quipped everybody was concerned about Tamil Nadu which is "part of Bharat Nadu".

However, the AIADMK did not yield.

An angry Naidu then adjourned the House for the day leaving opposition parties surprised.

After the adjournment of the House for the day, Azad was heard urging members to remain seated in the House. Most of the opposition members, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh remained seated in the House till 12 noon.

Members from treasury benches too were in the House for quite sometime after the Chair had called it a day.

Union Minister and Leader of the House Arun Jaitley was seen holding discussion with several opposition members, including Azad.

Earlier, when the House was adjourned for 15 minutes, most members and also the prime minister remained seated in the House. Manmohan Singh walked up to NCP cheif Sharad Pawar to exchange pleasantries.

Several members both from the opposition as well as treasury benches were also seen discussing issues with the prime minister.

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly was seen taking the prime minister's autograph on a book.