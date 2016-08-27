Pakistani shoemaker jailed over deer skin sandals for Shahrukh Khan

August 27, 2016 10:20 IST

A Pakistani shoemaker has landed himself in jail after he boasted to the media that he was going to send Peshawari sandals made from deer’s skin to Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan.

According to reports, a cousin of Shahrukh who lives in Peshawar went to shoemaker Jahangir Khan last Friday and asked him to make two pairs of Peshawari sandals for the actor.

“Apparently Jahangir Khan is a big fan of Shahrukh and decided to send the Bollywood star a special gift, Peshawari sandals made out of deer skin, from his side,” a local police official said.

“Soon after the news spread, the wildlife department officials contacted us and filed a complaint. We had to go and pick up Jahangir who is now behind bars,” he said.

A wildlife official in Peshawar said that the probe is on to confirm whether deer skin was used by Jahangir in making sandals.

“If he has used deer skin than he will face a fine and prosecution as under wildlife laws,” the official said.

Shahrukh Khan is hugely popular in Pakistan.