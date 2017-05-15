rediff.com

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Gurdaspur

May 15, 2017 10:22 IST

An intruder from Pakistan was shot dead by the Border Security Force early today in Bariyala in Gurdaspur Sector.

Border Security Force personnel spotted some suspicious movement near the fence along the Indo-Pak border, a BSF official said.

He said despite repeated warning by the BSF personnel, the intruder kept on marching towards the Indian side after which the troops opened fire at him.

The official said that the area where the incident took place is surrounded by the Ravi River from three sides. 

Asked if any recovery has been made from the spot where the intruder was shot dead, he said the search operation in the area was under progress.

Representative image.

