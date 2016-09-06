Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Last updated on: September 06, 2016 23:41 IST

In another ceasefire violation in less than a week, Pakistani Army on Tuesday pounded Indian positions with 120 mm mortar bombs and firing along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistani soldiers initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, light, medium and heavy mortars upto 120 mm caliber at midnight on Indian Army posts along the Line of Control in Poonch sector since midnight," Defence spokesman said.

The spokesman said the Pakistan army also shelled Army posts with 120 mm mortar bombs, small arm and automatic weapon fire in the Poonch sector.

"Our troops are responding appropriately and no casualties or damage to our troops was reported till the report last came in. The firing was still on when the last reports came from the area," he added.

The exchange of firing was going on intermittently in Shahpur Kandi forward area along LoC in Poonch, police said.

Tuesday's ceasefire violation is the second violation in less than a week.

On September 2, Pakistan troops had resorted to ceasefire violation by firing on forward army posts along the LoC in Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.

Last year, 16 civilians were killed and 71 injured in 405 incidents of cross-border firing by Pakistan.

While 253 incidents of ceasefire violations had taken place along the International Border (IB), 152 incidents were reported along the LoC, he said.

Around 8,000 people were temporarily affected due to the ceasefire violations and had to be shifted to safer locations.