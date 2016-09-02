Pakistan to seek top Baloch leader's arrest via Interpol

Last updated on: September 02, 2016 15:41 IST

Pakistani authorities have decided to speed up the process to bring back Baloch separatist leader and Nawaz Akbar Khan Bugti's grandson Brahamdagh Bugti, who is currently living in self-exile in Switzerland.

Brahamdagh's grandfather Akbar Bugti was killed in an army operation in Balochistan in 2006, which angered several young Balochs who took up arms.

The Balochistan police department has contacted the interior ministry for acquiring the required identification documents of Brahamdagh in order to complete the red notice application requirements for Interpol, The Express Tribune reported.

After the completion of the required paperwork, Pakistan would formally contact Interpol for issuing a Red Notice against Brahamdagh for his extradition to Pakistan.

Interpol notices are international requests of cooperation or alerts allowing police in member countries to share critical crime-related information.

In the case of Red Notices, the suspects are wanted by national jurisdictions for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

Interpol assists the national police in identifying and locating these wanted people for lawful action.

According to preliminary identification details submitted by the Balochistan police, the 33-year-old chief of the banned Baloch Republican Party is known in his close circles as 'Sahib'.

Brahamdagh had appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on Balochistan.

According to Balochistan police, Brahamdagh has two wives named Laila Bibi and Shuli Bibim and four children.

He hails from the Raheja Bugti tribe and is operating the Baloch Republican Army network from Switzerland. He fled to Afghanistan during the crackdown on Baloch rebels and moved to Switzerland when Pakistan asked Kabul to hand him over in 2010.

In Switzerland, he sought political asylum in 2011 but the Swiss government turned down his request in January 2016, citing Islamabad's decision of declaring him a "terrorist" wanted for multiple attacks.