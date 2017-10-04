rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 3 Army jawans injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

3 Army jawans injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

Last updated on: October 04, 2017 16:16 IST

Three army jawans were on Wednesday injured as Pakistani troops fired from automatic weapons and shelled mortars at forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Pakistani troops also violated the ceasefire in Laam sector by briefly opening fire along the LoC, police officials said.

The Indian Army is retaliating effectively and the firing is still on, a defence spokesman said.

 

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0845 hours in Poonch sector along the Line of Control", the spokesman said.

In the firing along the LoC in Poonch sector, three army jawans suffered injuries, police officials said.

On Tuesday, an army jawan was killed when Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch.

On October 2, two minors were killed and 12 civilians injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch district.

Five children were among the injured, the youngest being five-year-old Zobia Kousar.

Image used for representational purposes only

© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Poonch, Line of Control, Indian Army, Pakistan, Zobia Kousar
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use