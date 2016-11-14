2 injured as Pakistan resorts to shelling, firing in 4 sectors along LoC

November 14, 2016 20:59 IST

Pakistani troops on Monday resorted to shelling and firing on Indian posts in four sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, in which two persons including a jawan were injured.

“There have been unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army in Sunderbani and Naushera sectors of Rajouri district and Pallanwala sector of Jammu district,” a defence spokesman said.

Pakistani troops used 82mm mortar bombs and automatic weapons on Indian positions from 1440 hours in these sectors, he said.

A 67-year-old resident, Mangat Ram, was injured in Pakistani shelling in Khour area in Pallanwala sector, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Simrandeep Singh said.

Pakistani troops also resorted firing along the LoC in Khadi area of Poonch district, according to reports. One jawan was injured in the firing in Poonch.

The defence spokesman said the Indian troops gave “befitting reply” to Pakistani firing.

The ceasefire violations came after a lull of a few days on the border.

On November 12, an army jawan was killed in Pakistani firing in Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

On November 10, another jawan, Satnam Singh, was killed in sniper shots from across the LoC in Machail sector of North Kashmir.

On November 8, two army jawans were killed in firing and shelling along LoC in Naushera sector of Rajouri district.

On November 6, two army jawans were killed and five others -- two soldiers, a Border Security Force officer and two women – were injured as Pakistani army opened fire in an attempt to facilitate two infiltration bids along the LoC in Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors of Poonch district.

The worst-ever Pakistani shelling targeting civil population took place on November 1 when eight persons, including two children and four women, were killed and 22 others injured along the International Border and the LoC in five sectors of Jammu-Kashmir, forcing Indian troops to give befitting reply by destroying 14 Pakistani posts and killing two of their troopers.

The 2003 India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement has virtually become redundant with a whopping 286 incidents of firing and shelling along LoC and IB in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani troops that resulted in death of 26 people, including 14 security personnel, since the surgical strike on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

There have been 186 ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the over 190 km International Border in Jammu frontier, while 104 violations of the agreement took place along the over 500 km Line of Control.