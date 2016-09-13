Pakistan PM dedicates Eid to 'supreme sacrifices' of Kashmiris

September 13, 2016 12:34 IST

Needling India yet again, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday dedicated Ei-dul Azha to the “supreme sacrifices” of Kashmiris and said Pakistan will continue doing so till the Kashmir issue is not resolved.

“We cannot ignore sacrifices of Kashmiris. They will succeed through their sacrifices. We dedicate this Eid to the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri people and we will continue doing so till the Kashmir issue is not resolved according to their (Kashmiri people) wishes,” the Pakistani prime minister said in his message on the occasion of Eid-ul Azha.

Sharif offered Eid prayers along with other family members in the mosque at his Raiwind residence in Lahore.

He said, “Kashmiri people have sacrificed their third generation in their struggle to get freedom from India.”

“They are struggling for their right to self-determination and facing Indian atrocities. Their voice cannot be suppressed through force,” he said.

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain, in his message on the occasion, said Pakistan must remember “our Kashmiri brothers and sisters affected by terrorism”.

“During this hour of need we must support the Kashmiri people. They are facing the worst atrocities to get their right to self-determination. Time is not far away when the Kashmiri people will get dividend of their supreme struggle. They will soon celebrate such festivals in free land,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Jammat-ud-Dawah chief and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed led Eid prayers at Gaddafi Stadium and prayed for the “success of Kashmiris fighting against Indian forces.”

He urged the Nawaz government to take firm stance on Kashmir and “help them get freedom”.

India and Pakistan are engaged in a fierce verbal battle over terrorism and the situation in Kashmir in the aftermath of the unrest in the Valley that broke out on July 8 after Hizbul commander Burhan Wani was killed by security forces.

While India has accused Pakistan of supporting cross border terrorism, Pakistan, on its part, has been trying to internationalise Kashmir, alleging New Delhi of human rights violations.

Sharif had earlier called for investigation into the “atrocities” committed by Indian forces, protection of Kashmiris’ fundamental rights, a fair inquiry into the killing of Wani and implementation of UN resolutions.