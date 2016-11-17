Pakistan doesn't ease up, resorts to firing at LoC in Pallanwala sector

November 17, 2016 21:13 IST

Pakistani troops resorted to firing along the Line of Control in the Pallanwala sector of the Jammu district, on Thursday evening prompting the army to give a “befitting response”.

“Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Pallanwala sector at 1915 hours today, using automatic weapons and mortars.

“The same is being responded to befittingly by own troops”, a defence spokesman said.

Pakistani troops on Tuesday had targeted Indian posts with heavy firing and shelling for four hours along the LoC in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, forcing Indian troops to retaliate.

On Monday, Pakistani troops resorted to shelling and firing on Indian posts in four sectors along the LoC in Pallanwala sector of Jammu, Sunderbani and Naushera sectors of Rajouri and Khadi sector of Poonch district, in which two persons including a jawan were injured.

Pakistan on Monday said seven of its soldiers were killed in firing by Indian troops across the LoC.

The 2003 India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement has virtually become redundant with a whopping 286 incidents of firing and shelling along LoC and IB in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani troops that resulted in death of 26 people, including 14 security personnel, since the surgical strike on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.