Pak violates ceasefire along LoC, India retaliates

September 02, 2016 18:46 IST

Pakistani troops on Friday violated border ceasefire by resorting to small arms firing along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The firing was still going on "intermittently" till the last reports came, army said.

"Pakistani soldiers initiated indiscriminate firing at around 11.45am on Indian Army posts along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector," a senior army officer said.

The Indian Army responded appropriately in a controlled and measured manner, he said, adding the "intermittent firing is presently on".

There has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on the Indian side of the border, the officer added.

Representative image