Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch, no causality reported

January 01, 2017 17:49 IST

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Sunday along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no casualty.

"There was firing by troops from across from 0900 hours along LoC in Poonch sector today," an officer said.

The Indian troops retaliated and there was a brief exchange of firing, he said, adding there was no causality.

The firing took place in Shahpur sector of Poonch.

On December 30, a civilian was killed as Pakistan army indulged in heavy cross-border firing targeting Indian positions and civilian areas along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the Indian side to give a befitting reply.

On December 16, Pakistan army had targeted Indian positions along the LoC in the Balakote sector of the same district.

The 2003 India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement has virtually become redundant with a whopping over 300 incidents of firing and shelling along LoC and IB in J&K by Pakistani troops that resulted in death of 27 people, including 14 security personnel, since the surgical strike on terrorist launch pads in PoK on September 28-29.