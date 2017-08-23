US warns Pakistan: Act against terrorists or else!

Last updated on: August 23, 2017 12:01 IST

'We have put people on notice that if you're harbouring terrorists, be warned, be forewarned that we're going to engage with those who are providing safe haven and ask them to change what they're doing.'

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has warned that the US could consider punishing Pakistan by cutting off its status as a major non-NATO ally if it does not crack down on terrorists.

Tillerson echoed President Donald Trump's tough rhetoric on Pakistan in his address laying out a new strategy for the war in Afghanistan.

'We stand ready to help Pakistan address terrorist organisations inside their country, but they must adopt a different approach themselves,' Tillerson told reporters in Washington, DC on Tuesday, August 22.

'Pakistan and the US historically had very good relationships. But over the last few years, there's been a real erosion in the confidence between our two governments,' Tillersaon said.

'There's been an erosion in trust because we have witnessed terrorist organisations being given safe haven inside Pakistan to plan and carry out attacks against US servicemen, US officials, disrupting peace efforts inside Afghanistan,' the secretary of state added.

Noting that the new Afghan policy is a regional approach, he said it also included a fairly comprehensive review of the US' ties with Pakistan and India.

'We see this approach as requiring an integration of all three of those strategies and use Pakistan and India to also bring pressure to bear on the situation in Afghanistan,' he said.

Tillerson said the Trump administration is adopting conditions-based diplomacy.

'We're going to condition our efforts along with the progress we see being made by the Afghan government who must continue the reform efforts that we've been working on for some time, and in particular, much more rigorous efforts around anti-corruption,' he said.

Trump, he said, was clear that this entire effort is intended to put pressure on the Taliban to understand that it will not win a battlefield victory.

'We're going to attack terrorists wherever they live. We have put people on notice that if you're harbouring and providing safe haven to terrorists, be warned, be forewarned that we're going to engage with those who are providing safe haven and ask them to change what they're doing and help us help them,' Tillerson said.

Tillerson acknowledged that Pakistan's status as the US' non-NATO ally is now in question.

'We have some leverage that's been discussed in terms of the amount of aid and military assistance we give them; their status as a non-NATO alliance partner. All of that can be put on the table,' he said.

'At the end of the day, Pakistan has to decide what is in Pakistan's best long-term interest from a security standpoint for themselves and for their people,' he added.

The Taliban and other organisations inside Pakistan, Tillerson felt, seem to be growing their numbers and at some point they would become a real threat to the stability of the Pakistani government itself.

'hey need to be thinking about what is in their best long-term interest and how can we work with them to achieve a safer, more stable Pakistan in the next decades to come as well,' Tillerson said.

'I think it really is up to them. They've got to ask themselves that question.'