Pak chopper violates Indian airspace in J&K's Poonch

Last updated on: September 30, 2018 17:24 IST

A Pakistani chopper on Sunday violated the Indian airspace along the line of control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir but turned back after it was "engaged by air sentries", the army said.

Jammu-based army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the helicopter violated the airspace around 12:10 pm.

 

“Air sentries at forward location had engaged it with small arms,” he said.

He said it was most likely a civilian chopper and was flying very high.

Officials said a white helicopter crossed into the Indian airspace in Gulpur sector and hovered over there for sometime before turning back.

Three forward posts fired small arms after noticing the airspace violation, the sources said.

