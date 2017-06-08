Pak army giving 'artillery cover' to armed intruders: Indian Army

June 08, 2017 22:16 IST

The army on Thursday accused their Pakistani counterpart of engineering infiltration of armed terrorists into Kashmir, saying these groups were being provided active support, including covering fire, during their infiltration bids at the Line of Control.

"Indian Army units deployed along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir have foiled multiple attempts made by Pakistan army to push armed infiltrators across the LoC", Defence spokesperson of Northern Command said in Jammu.

He said that in the last 48 hours, infiltration attempts have been foiled at Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri Sectors.

"Seven armed intruders have been eliminated so far," he said.

He further said that a large quantity of arms, ammunition and war like stores have been recovered and operations are in progress at Machhil, Naugam and Uri sectors.

The army blamed Pakistan army for providing heavy artillery support by giving cover firing to infiltration terror groups along the LoC.

"These armed intruder groups were being provided active support including covering fire (heavy calibre artillery) by Pakistan army posts on the LoC to assist them in infiltration into the Kashmir valley," the spokesperson said.

***

38 militants killed, 22 infiltration bids foiled along LoC in 2017: Army

Thirty-eight armed militants have been killed as the army foiled a total of 22 infiltration bids along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

According to the army, infiltration attempts have been foiled at Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri sectors in the last 48 hours, in which seven armed intruders have been eliminated.

"In the current year, 22 infiltration attempts have been foiled and 34 armed intruders eliminated on the LoC," a senior army officer said.

"The relentless operations by the security forces have defeated the desperate attempts by Pakistan and its agents to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan," he said.

As compared to this, 28 infiltration attempts took place in 2015 and 88 such attempts in 2016.

Minister of State for Defence, Subhash Bhamre had said in the Parliament that 116 cross-border infiltration attempts were made in the Valley in 2015 and 2016, including 88 last year.

A total of 59 army personnel have been killed in counter-terror operations in the state since 2016.