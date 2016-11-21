Pak army chief to retire as per planned on Nov 29

November 21, 2016 16:50 IST

Ending the suspense over the tenure of its powerful chief, the Pakistan Army on Monday said General Raheel Sharif has kicked off his farewell visits to various army units before his retirement on November 29.

"The COAS (Chief of Army Staff) kicks off his farewell visits beginning from Lahore today," Military spokesman Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa said.

Bajwa said General Raheel met troops and addressed a "huge gathering of soldiers of army and Rangers at (Lahore) Garrison."

General Raheel said accomplishment of peace and stability was no ordinary task.

"Our sacrifices and joint national resolve helped us in off-setting all odds against the country," he said.

General Raheel, 60, is expected to pass on the baton of command of the army to the next army chief at a ceremony by the end of this month.

On Friday, General Raheel visited Government College University Lahore, his alma mater and interacted with the students and faculty members.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has four options before him for the post of new army chief.

The line-up as per seniority is more or less clear.

Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Zubair Hayat is the senior most followed by Multan Corps Commander Lt Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed, Bahawalpur Corps Commander Lt Gen Javed Iqbal Ramday and Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lt Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Official sources privy to the development told PTI that Lt Gen Nadeem and Lt Gen Bajwa are the potential candidates for the slot of the army chief for different reasons.

"PM Sharif has completed the consultation with Gen Raheel about the appointment of new chief and he is likely to pick between Ahmed and Bajwa this week," a source said.

Raheel in January had declared he would not seek extension.

"I will retire on the due date," he had said.

There were speculation that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government would give him extension at the eleventh hour citing reasons that he was needed by the country to lead war on terror. The post of Army chief is the most powerful in Pakistan.

This will be the fifth time that Prime Minister Sharif will pick the top commander of the country’s nearly 550,000 ground troops.

If his botched attempt to replace General Musharraf with Ziauddin Butt in 1999 is also counted, this will be the sixth time Sharif gets to choose an army chief.

The appointment of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee -- a position that will fall vacant on the same day as army chief’s - is a major complicating factor in the appointment of the next army chief, Dawn newspaper said.

Theoretically, the CJCSC has to be the senior-most four-star officer from any of the three services -- army, navy and air force. However, since the establishment of the National Command Authority, the army has staked a claim to its leadership, because it controls the key areas of nuclear command and strategic assets.

The CJCSC is the deputy chairman of NCA's deployment committee, which is headed by the prime minister, the paper said.

The position, though a ceremonial one, is in principle senior to the office of the army chief, therefore, a senior general would have to be appointed. It is generally believed that the government would not reverse the seniority order by putting a relatively junior general in the office of CJCSC.