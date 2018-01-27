Padmaavat protests: SIT formed in Haryana to probe violence

January 27, 2018 16:30 IST

A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe the violence that took place during the release of movie Padmaavat in Gurugram.

'To investigate the cases of PS Bhondsi and Sadar Sohna incident, the SIT has also been constituted in which ACPs (assistant commissioners of police), Inspectors and ASIs (assistant sub-inspectors) are the members of this SIT under the direct supervision of the DCP South GGM.

'This team will make all-out efforts to collect scientific evidence and to identify the remaining hooligans,' read a press statement from the Haryana police.

So far, 38 protesters have been arrested and sent to the judicial custody in connection with the matter.

'24 miscreants were arrested in eight criminal cases and 14 miscreants were detained under section 107/151 CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) as a preventive measure,' the statement added.

Karni Sena Gurugram chief Thakur Kushalpal has also been detained by the police in connection of incidents of violence in the city.

The police also assured the public that the efforts are being made to identify other miscreants who were involved in violent incidents.

'Best efforts are being made by GGM Police to identify the other remaining miscreants who were involved in violent incidents which occurred in different places in Gurugram,' it said.

The Haryana police also clarified that the situation in Gurugram is peaceful and under control.

'The situation in Gurugram is peaceful and under control. Police personnel have already been deployed in large numbers at malls and sensitive locations to maintain law and order,' the statement added.

On January 24, a school bus was attacked by a group of men who were protesting against the release of the film in Haryana's Gurugram.

The protesters threw stones at the bus, which was carrying students, teachers and other staff members of Gurugram's GD Goenka World School.

The protesters also torched a state bus in Gurugram.

IMAGE: A bus was torched by protesters in Gurugram's Sohna Road. Photograph: ANI