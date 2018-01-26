Padmaavat protests: Parvesh Kumar, the driver who drove the kids to safety

January 26, 2018 08:22 IST

Parvesh Kumar, the driver of the bus which was attacked during the protests against Padmaavat film, had maintained his cool and asked students and staff to take cover under their seats as he drove them to safety.

The driver has also come in for praise by the principal of the GD Goenka School who said his quick thinking saved many lives on Wednesday.

“He also warned other drivers and school management against using the Sohna road route, following which three buses travelling behind turned back,” Neeta Bali, the

principal, said.

The bus carrying 24 students, five teachers and an attendant was attacked by a group of around 60 activists, believed to be members of a fringe group, who pelted rocks and shattered the vehicle’s window panes.

She said Kumar, who has been working for 14 years with the school, protected all students during the attack.

“When the stones were being pelted, he applied the brakes for a second pretending to slow down, but immediately sped away,” she said.

She said Kumar and the attendant also told students to cover their heads and hide under their seats while stones were being pelted.

Kumar said, “It was a terrible experience as the students were scared and crying for help.”

“They did not even understand what happened initially. But I asked them to keep calm and take cover under their seats while the window panes were being shattered. They did well though,” he said.