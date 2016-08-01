Our forces have killed more than 70 terrorists this year: Parrikar

August 01, 2016 00:13 IST

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said we have put a check on infiltration along the Pakistan border and over 70 terrorists who were trying to enter India from Pakistan have been shot dead so far this year.

“We have put a check on infiltration into India along the Pakistan border. Terrorists trying to sneak into India have either been shot dead or beaten a retreat,” Parrikar said.

“More than 70 terrorists who were trying to enter India from Pakistan have been shot dead this year so far,” he said.

Parrikar cited a ‘ratio’ of the ‘martyrdom’ of jawans to slain terrorists while speaking to reporters in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

14 jawans have attained martyrdom this year so far, the minister said adding the figures reveal that if India lost one jawan, five terrorists had been killed against it.

The ratio come to 1:5, Parrikar said adding earlier it was ‘1:1.5’.

Denying that the Chinese Army breaches India's border, the defence minister said several points have been made for dialogues along the Indo-China border.

Border of India and China have not been demarked, he said, adding it is because of several historical reasons.

As a result of this, Parrikar said Chinese Army by mistake enters India thinking it was it’s areas.

“We stop them and send them back. Sometime they return on their own. Such incidents are being reported since last 20-30 years but their per cent has dropped by 40 per cent,” Parrikar claimed.