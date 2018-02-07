rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Opposition expresses regret to Naidu for boycotting RS proceedings

Opposition expresses regret to Naidu for boycotting RS proceedings

February 07, 2018 23:49 IST

The leaders of opposition parties, which had boycotted the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday, sought to leave the episode behind, saying they had the “highest respect” for the chairman, and expressed regret to him if he felt hurt, sources said.

Some opposition parties, led by the Congress, had boycotted the post-lunch session on Tuesday, alleging that their voice was being “muzzled” and that they were not allowed to raise issues due to long adjournments. They had also written a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, expressing their anguish.

The opposition leaders met Naidu on Wednesday morning, when Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad broached the issue and referred to the rules and conventions of the House, the sources said.

 

When one of them, quoting media reports, wanted to know if a letter was written against the chairman, some others said, “Let us leave behind what happened yesterday. We have the highest respect for the chairman. If he felt hurt, we express regret.”

Naidu and the floor leaders also discussed the issue of availability of time and the business to be concluded in the House this week and decided to do away with the Question Hour to complete the discussion on the motion of thanks to the president.

Naidu is learnt to have said that sufficient time needs to be given to the members for discussing the Union Budget.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha TV said it could not air live proceedings of the Upper House for some time due to a power failure in the optical cable fibre hub and that the reasons behind it were being looked into.

 

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Rajya Sabha TV, Venkaiah Naidu, House, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Union Budget
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use