Nowshera martyr cremated, family criticises government

June 17, 2017 18:09 IST

The body of an Army jawan who was killed in Pakistani firing in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, was cremated with full military honours at his native village Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on Saturday.

Naik Bakhtawar Singh was killed when Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing on forward posts along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The mortal remains of Singh, who was attached with 8 Sikh Light Infantry regiment, was brought to Hajipur in Mukerian sub division, 65 km from Hoshiarpur.

His body, draped in Indian national flag, was brought to his village where local MLAs and government officials paid tribute to the slain soldier.

His elder son Sukhwinder Singh lit the pyre.

A contingent of Army jawans reversed their fire arms and fired in the air as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Several people from surrounding villages participated in the funeral.

Avinash Rai Khanna, vice chairman, Indian Red Cross Society and vice president BJP Santosh Chaudhary, former MP, MLA Rajnish Kumar Babbi, SDM Mukerian Komal Mittal and many others paid floral tributes to Naik Bakhtawar Singh.

Singh is survived by his wife Jasbir Kaur, a daughter, two sons and elderly parents.

Meanwhile, the family of Singh criticised the government over its ‘inaction’ in ending ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

“We are proud of our son who lost his life for our nation, but we are sad too. He has two small kids,” said Singh’s father.

“This has happened because of the laziness of the government. It is Pakistan who keeps violating the ceasefire and we just retaliate,” he added.

He further requested the government to provide some means of earning to Singh’s wife to support the family.

With inputs and photograph from ANI