Nothing will deter us from fighting against note ban: Mamata

December 20, 2016 18:54 IST

The TMC chief and West Bengal CM made the remarks after her party member received three calls from the CBI.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her fight against demonetisation would continue despite the “Centre’s tactics of browbeating my party.”

Stating that TMC parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay has received three calls from the Central Bureau of Investigation, she said “Nothing will deter us from the fight against demonetisation”.

When contacted Bandopadhyay said that he has received three calls from CBI.

“I called them (CBI) back. They said you have to come to our office”, he said.

Bandopadhyay is also the chairman of Railway Standing Committee.

Banerjee had on Monday attacked the Modi government saying it did not understand the hardship faced by people who had turned ‘fakirs’ after demonetisation.

“Realising the people’s difficulties, Venezuala withdrew the decision on demonetisation, but the Modi government doesn’t listen to anyone”, she had said.

Speaking at a function at Mukutmanipur in Bankura district, Banerjee alleged that demonetisation had dragged the poor and middle class people into a difficult situation and made their lives miserable.

“Modi government is yet to realise this difficult situation and hardship faced by majority of the people, even as these people are forced into a disastrous situation,” she told mediapersons after an administrative meeting in Bankura district.

“People are not being able to withdraw money against 100-days work. This should not be paid through Paytm. Centre cannot dictate people where to keep their money,” Banerjee said.

“Out of 30,000 strong working force in the district, hardly 10,000 have work in hand, while the rest of them have been rendered jobless only due to demonetisation.

“The worst sufferers are those in the unorganised sector. Rural economy is mostly dependent on cooperative banks, but these banks are not getting supply of money,” she said.

Banerjee has been a strident critic of demonetisation and has held public meetings in Delhi, Lucknow and Patna.