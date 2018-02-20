Noted cardiologist B K Goyal dies in Mumbai

February 20, 2018 20:23 IST

Eminent cardiologist Dr B K Goyal died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. He was 82.

Goyal collapsed at his residence and was rushed to a private hospital where he died, his long-time colleague said.

The Padma awardee is survived by a son and three daughters.

He was the honorary dean and the chief cardiologist at the Bombay Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences. During his decade-long distinguished career, he also served at the J J Group of Hospitals and Grant Medical College, Mumbai.

“He suffered a massive cardiac arrest and collapsed at 10.30 am at his residence in South Mumbai. He was rushed to the nearby Breach Candy Hospital, where he was declared dead at 12.30 pm,” said interventional cardiologist Dr Anil Sharma from Bombay Hospital, who worked with Dr Goyal for 20 years.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday, he added.

A recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, Dr Goyal also founded the Dhanvantari Medical Foundation with an aim to bring all the branches of medicine together and create a difference to people’s lives.

Every year, the DMF felicitates a doctor for outstanding contribution in the medicine and surgery field.

Sushilkumar Shinde, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, expressed grief over the demise of Dr Goyal and said it was a big loss to the medical field.

“We both were friends since the last 42 years. I knew him since the time I was a police sub-inspector in Mumbai. He was a man and a doctor of conviction who would establish an instant rapport with his patients,” the Congress leader said.