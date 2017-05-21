North Korea fires medium-range missile in latest test

May 21, 2017 17:15 IST

North Korea on Sunday tested its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile on Sunday from a location near Pukchang .

At a time when United States President Donald Trump is considering diplomatic and other options including sanctions to counter the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear prgramme, Pyongyang fired an unidentified projectile showing its defiant behaviour to the international community.

There are reports that the missile has the capability to strike Alaska and Hawaii if fired on a normal, instead of a lofted trajectory, The Independent reported.

However, it still remains unclear whether the missile can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.

The projectile took off on Sunday afternoon local time from a location near Pukchang, according to the statement released by South Korea’s office of joint chief of staff.

Donald Trump told South Korea that Washington was willing to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis through diplomatic channels but under the right and conducive conditions.

Pyongyang launched Hwasong-12 on May 14 that landed in water 60 miles south of Russia’s Vladivostok region, the home of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

North Korea has launched at least 10 missiles on seven occasions since President Donald Trump took office in January.