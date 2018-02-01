No fresh violence in Kasganj; ops intensified to nab 2 other accused

February 01, 2018 16:39 IST

No fresh violence was reported since Wednesday night in Kasganj which now looks like an impregnable fortress due to the heavy deployment of gun-toting security personnel.

The Police Headquarters in Lucknow said combing operations had been intensified to nab Naseem and Waseem.

The two are brothers of Saleem, the prime accused in the killing of Chandan Gupta, who was arrested on Wednesday.

Saleem, who is in his 30s, and his brothers, are accused of killing the 22-year-old college student, police officials said.

Meanwhile, Kasganj appeared to be under siege with the deployment of state police, Provincial Armed Constabulary jawans and Rapid Action Force personnel.

Shops selling essential items and medicines opened, though the number of customers seemed less compared to other times.

"There has been no report of any untoward incident since last night," Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava said.

According to a first information report and statements by some of the witnesses, Saleem had opened fire from the roof or balcony of his house.

At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after Gupta died.

After communal clashes broke out on January 26 during a Tiranga Yatra, authorities deployed around 400 jawans of the RAF and the PAC, and rushed eight assistant superintendents of police, 14 circle officers and 25 station house officers to bring the situation under control, Srivastava said.

The issue acquired a political hue as leaders of various parties sought to score a brownie point and the UP government came under fire over the clashes.

On Wednesday in Shahjahanpur, three people were injured after volunteers clashed among themselves during a 'Tiranga' rally being taken out by some Hindu organisations, police said.

Two persons were arrested following the incident.

IMAGE: RAF and PAC personnel intensify vigil in Kasganj. Photograph: PTI Photo