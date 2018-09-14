19-year-old abducted, gang-raped in Haryana; accused on the run

September 14, 2018 15:33 IST

Three men accused of raping a 19-year-old student after drugging her in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district are on the run, police said Friday, two days after the teen was allegedly abducted from a bus-stop in Kanina town on her way back from a coaching centre.

The mother of the young woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, said more than three youths were involved in her daughter’s gang rape.

She said her daughter was in a state of shock after the incident and the accused were still “roaming freely”.

“The government talks about Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, but is this the price one has to pay for getting our daughters educated? The accused are roaming freely but police has failed to nab them,” she told reporters in her village, which falls in neighbouring Rewari district.

Giving details of her daughter’s trauma, she said her daughter was abducted on Wednesday afternoon while she had gone to attend her coaching class and was raped at a secluded place near a tube well.

“Police has failed to take any action. We were made to run from pillar to post before our complaint was taken. The FIR was registered at 1 am as police kept citing jurisdiction issues making us shuttle between Rewari and Kanina.

“All we want is justice,” the mother said.

Mahendergarh Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said the accused are on the run and efforts are on to arrest them.

“Three youths have been named in the zero FIR, which was transferred to us by the Rewari police on Thursday,” Kumar said.

The accused youth, who are stated to be in the age group of 20-25 years, belong to the same village as the survivor, said Inspector Anirudh, SHO of Kanina police station.

According to the FIR, the young woman had gone to attend a coaching class when she was abducted late afternoon Wednesday while she was waiting at a bus-stop in Kanina.

She was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, the survivor alleged in her complaint.

The accused later in the day left her near a bus stop in Kanina.

An official of the women’s police station in Rewari said a ‘zero FIR’ was lodged on the complaint of the woman, and the probe was being conducted by the Mahendergarh police as the incident occurred in an area under their jurisdiction.

A zero FIR can be filed in any police station and can be later transferred to the concerned police station.

“We got her medical examination conducted immediately. We despatched the medical report to Kanina police as they are handling the investigation,” Rewari SP, Rajesh Duggal said on Friday.

She said as the victim’s village falls in Rewari district, they had first approached the Rewari police after which “Zero FIR” was registered.