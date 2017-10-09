VIDEO: Nigerian tied to pole, thrashed by mob in Delhi

Last updated on: October 10, 2017 00:41 IST

A video has surfaced showing a man, believed to be a Nigerian, tied to a pole and being beaten up with sticks by a group of men after he allegedly attempted to burgle their house in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Police said the incident took place on September 24 and the man, who identified himself as Ahmed, was arrested.

Also, a case has been registered against the men who thrashed him and a person has been arrested, said Dependra Pathak, chief spokesperson of the Delhi Police.

It was not clear whether the Nigerian Mission has raised the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The police said the men had earlier claimed that Ahmed had sustained injuries after he slipped while trying to escape.

Krishna Kumar, 54, a resident of Savitri Nagar, claimed the man broke into his house and tried to steal valuables from the almirah kept in his room, the police said.

On hearing noises, he woke up and tried to catch hold of Ahmed but he tried to flee using the stairs, they added.

However, he fell down, following which the police were informed and Ahmed was arrested, Kumar claimed.

A video has surfaced in which Ahmed, who is tied to a pole, can be seen being thrashed by Kumar and some other with sticks.

"It is a case of attempted burglary. Those living in the house got alerted. They caught him and beat him up," said Pathak.

Based on their complaint, a case was registered against Ahmed, who did not mention that he had been beaten up, the police officer said.

If he had revealed it during his medical examination, the doctor would have mentioned it in the report, he said.

The Delhi Police has taken notice of the video and initiated legal action.

A case under IPC section related to attempt to commit culpable homicide has been registered in connection with the trashing of Ahmed and Kumar has been arrested, the police said.

Police said Ahmed had claimed he belongs to Nigeria but did not furnish any documents that could help establish his identity.