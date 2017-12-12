New York bomber pledged allegiance to Islamic State: Officials

December 12, 2017 19:55 IST

A Bangladeshi-origin man, who triggered a blast at a metro station in New York City, had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group and was motivated by Israeli actions in Gaza, United States officials said.

Akayed Ullah, the 27-year-old suspected bomber, detonated a pipe bomb strapped to his body in a crowded passageway during the morning rush hour on Monday, injuring himself and three others.

The device prematurely exploded between two subway platforms near Port Authority, America's largest bus terminal, injuring four persons and causing chaos in one of the busiest commuter hubs in the metropolis, officials said.

He had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group and told investigators that his planed terrorist attack in New York was mainly because of the recent Israeli actions in Gaza, officials said as per multiple media reports.

A law enforcement official quoted by CNN said recent Israeli actions in Gaza had compelled Ullah to carry out the attack, adding that the suspect had said he was "upset" with the "incursion into Gaza".

The Homeland Security spokesman Tyler Houlton said Ullah is now a lawful permanent resident. He came to the US in 2011 on an F43 family immigrant visa, which is granted to children of American citizens siblings.

According to Taxi and Limousine Commission, Ullah held a Taxi and Limousine Commission license from March 2012 to March 2015. His license was not renewed after that.

Ullah told investigative officers that he made the explosive devise at his work place, which as per some media reports was an electric company.

Even though Ullah pledged allegiance to Islamic State, law enforcement officials said as of now there is no known linkage between him and the terrorist outfit.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the device was a low intensity explosive device.

According to The New York Times, he chose the location of subway because of its Christmas-themed posters, recalling strikes in Europe against Christmas markets, and set off his bomb in retaliation for US airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and elsewhere, several law enforcement officials said.

Ullah told investigators that he was inspired by propaganda from the Islamic State terror group, according to law enforcement officials, The Washington Post reported.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the attempted terrorist attack by an immigrant is a failure of logic and sound policy not to adopt a merit-based immigration system.

"The President (Donald Trump) has asked Congress to work with him on ending the diversity lottery and chain migration. He has proposed switching to a merit-based system of immigration similar to the Canadian and Australian systems.

"That means welcoming the best and the brightest and turning away not only terrorists but gang members, fraudsters, drunk drivers and child abusers. Such a merit-based system would make us safer and welcome individuals who would be best able to assimilate and flourish in our country," he said.

'NY bomber had no criminal record in Bangladesh' Akayed Ullah had no criminal record back home, a police official said, even as Dhaka vowed "zero tolerance" against terrorism. "Passports to one is issued after verifying his or her past records and the suspect named for the New York attack had no criminal record," the official said. Ullah, who moved to the US seven years ago, has an address in Brooklyn, an area with most residents from Bangladesh. He had entered the US through "extended-family chain migration," a system President Donald Trump is seeking to end that allows families to sponsor relatives to come to the US. He last visited Bangladesh in September, Dhaka Tribune reported. The Bangladesh embassy in Washington condemned the attack in New York reiterating its "zero tolerance" stance against terrorism. "Government of Bangladesh is committed to its declared policy of 'zero tolerance' against terrorism, and condemns terrorism and violent extremism in all forms or manifestations anywhere in the world, including yesterday's incident in New York City," the embassy said in a statement shortly it became known that the attacker was of Bangladeshi-origin. "A terrorist is a terrorist irrespective of his or her ethnicity or religion, and must be brought to justice," it added. Bangladesh has been waging a war against homegrown extremism in the wake of numerous attacks by radical groups in recent years. On July 1, terrorists stormed a Dhaka cafe in which 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed. An Indian girl was among those killed in Bangladesh's worst terror attack claimed by the Islamic State group. The secular government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has vowed to root out extremism but says international radical groups do not operate inside Bangladesh. -- Anisur Rahman/PTI

IMAGE: Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal after reports of an explosion. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters