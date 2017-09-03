Nirmala Sitharaman gets defence, Piyush Goyal gets railways

Last updated on: September 03, 2017 18:22 IST

In the third reshuffle since coming to power, Prime Minister Modi raised the strength of his Council of Ministers from 73 to 76.

With a focus on delivery as he prepares for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed key portfolios to ministers with “proven” track record and sprang a surprise by elevating Nirmala Sitharaman as the first full-time woman defence minister.

In a major rejig of his council of ministers, he also promoted three other junior ministers -- Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi -- to cabinet rank and inducted nine new faces, including four former government officers, as ministers of state.

The exercise raised the strength of the Union Council of Ministers from 73 to 76.

Goyal, who has been praised for his work in the power sector, was given the railways ministry, which has been facing criticism over a spate of accidents, prompting Modi to shift Suresh Prabhu to Commerce and Industry Ministry. Goyal will continue to head the coal ministry.

In an overhaul of infrastructure ministries, Modi handed important portfolios to two former IAS officers and one former diplomat, giving them independent charge and brought Nitin Gadkari in place of Uma Bharti in the water resources and Ganga rejuvenation ministry.

Gadkari retained the charge of road transport and highways, where his work has earned him praise. Bharti’s performance was under scrutiny due to lack of visible progress in Modi’s pet Clean Ganga programme.

Bharti will take care of the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

Government sources said the prime minister carried out the reshuffle considering performance and rewarding those with a proven track record.

Sitharaman, who was the minister of state with an independent charge of the commerce ministry, emerged the biggest gainer.

She became the first full-time woman defence minister and the second woman to take charge of the key portfolio. Indira Gandhi, as then Prime Minister, had also held the portfolio in the seventies.

As the Defence Minister, Sitharaman will be a member of the crucial Cabinet Committee on Security whose members include the prime minister, home minister, external affairs minister and the finance minister.

Pradhan and Naqvi retained their portfolios of Oil and Gas and Minority Affairs respectively. Pradhan was given the additional charge of the skill development ministry, which was earlier held by Rajiv Pratap Rudy who quit the post a few days ago.

Former diplomat Hardeep Puri and former IAS officer Alphons Kannanthanam were made MoS (Independent charge) of Housing and Urban Development and Tourism respectively.

R K Singh, former Home Secretary, was given charge of power and new and renewable energy portfolios. Former Mumbai police commissioner Satyapal Singh has been made minister of state in HRD, Water Resources and Ganga Rejuvination.

Six ministers -- Rudy, Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey -- had resigned ahead of the reshuffle, in which nine ministers were inducted.

While Modi has focussed on governance, he has also taken care of the BJP’s political considerations.

Pradhan, now a cabinet minister, has emerged as the BJP’s face in Odisha and become one of its prominent leaders as the party has highlighted the “success” of his ministry’s scheme of giving free LPG connections to the poor in its political campaigns.

Odisha is among the states high on the priority list of party chief Amit Shah for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Alphons is a Christian from Kerala, a state where the BJP has been trying hard to emerge as a potent force. The saffron party has also been wooing Christians and his induction is likely to help this cause.

Cabinet Minister Harsh Vardhan, who was given the additional charge of environment ministry following the demise of Anil Dave in May, continues to hold the portfolio.

Similarly, Smriti Irani, who was given the additional charge of information and broadcasting ministry in July after M Venkaiah Nadu was made vice presidential nominee of the National Democratic Alliance, too retained the ministry.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore replaced Vijay Goel in the sports ministry, while also remaining the MoS in the I&B ministry.

Goel, who earlier held independent charge, has been shunted as the minister of state for parliamentary affairs and statistics and programme implementation.

New inductee Shiv Pratap Shukla has been made MoS in the finance ministry, replacing Arjun Ram Meghwal, while Ashwini Kumar Choubey has been appointed MoS in Health and Virendra Kumar MoS in women and child development. Meghwal now has been shifted to Parliamentary Affairs.

Another new face Anant Kumar Hegde has been made MoS in the skill development ministry, while Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was made MoS in the agriculture ministry.

Two ministers Santosh Gangwar and Giriraj Singh have also seen a promotion as they are now MoS with independent charge of labour and employment and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises respectively.

Here’s a full list of ministers and the portfolios they hold:

Cabinet Ministers

1. Rajnath Singh Minister of Home Affairs 2. Sushma Swaraj Minister of External Affairs 3. Arun Jaitley Minister of Finance; and

Minister of Corporate Affairs 4. Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways;

Minister of Shipping; and

Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation 5. Suresh Prabhu Minister of Commerce and Industry 6. DV Sadananda Gowda Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation 7. Uma Bharti Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation 8. Ramvilas Paswan Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution 9. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi Minister of Women and Child Development 10. Ananthkumar Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers; and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs 11. Ravi Shankar Prasad Minister of Law and Justice; and

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology 12. Jagat Prakash Nadda Minister of Health and Family Welfare 13. Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati Minister of Civil Aviation 14. Anant Geete Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises 15. Harsimrat Kaur Badal Minister of Food Processing Industries 16. Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Rural Development;

Minister of Panchayati Raj; and

Minister of Mines 17. Chaudhary Birender Singh Minister of Steel 18. Jual Oram Minister of Tribal Affairs 19. Radha Mohan Singh Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 20. Thaawar Chand Gehlot Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment 21. Smriti Zubin Irani Minister of Textiles; and

Minister of Information and Broadcasting 22. Dr Harsh Vardhan Minister of Science and Technology;

Minister of Earth Sciences; and

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change 23. Prakash Javadekar Minister of Human Resource Development 24. Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 25. Piyush Goyal Minister of Railways; and

Minister of Coal 26. Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Defence 27. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers 2. Santosh Kumar Gangwar Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment 3. Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda,

Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) 4. Dr Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region;

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and

Minister of State in the Department of Space 5. Dr Mahesh Sharma Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change 6. Giriraj Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Micro,

Small and Medium Enterprises 7. Manoj Sinha Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Communications; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways 8. Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs

and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting 9. Raj Kumar Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; and

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy 10. Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of State (Independent Charge) of

the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs 11. Alphons Kannanthanam Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Ministers of State

1. Vijay Goel Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation 2. Radhakrishnan P Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping 3. S S Ahluwalia Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation 4. Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation 5. Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 6. Vishnu Deo Sai Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel 7. Ram Kripal Yadav Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development 8. Hansraj Gangaram Ahir Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs 9. Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal 10. Rajen Gohain Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways 11. General (Retd. VK Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs 12. Parshottam Rupala Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj 13. Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 14. Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs 15. Shiv Pratap Shukla Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance 16. Ashwini Kumar Choubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 17. Sudarshan Bhagat Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs 18. Upendra Kushwaha Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development 19. Kiren Rijiju Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs 20. Dr Virendra Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs 21. Anantkumar Hegde Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 22. MJ Akbar Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs 23. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries 24. YS Chowdary Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences 25. Jayant Sinha Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation 26. Babul Supriyo Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises 27. Vijay Sampla Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 28. Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources,

River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation 29. Ajay Tamta Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles 30. Krishna Raj Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 31. Mansukh L Mandaviya Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers 32. Anupriya Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 33. CR Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry 34. PP Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs 35. Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence 36. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 37. Dr Satyapal Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources,

River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Photographs: Press Information Bureau, PTI Photo