Navy rejects Pak's claim of pushing back Indian subs

Last updated on: November 18, 2016 18:07 IST

Dubbing it as ‘blatant lies’, the Navy on Friday denied the Pakistani Navy claim that it had prevented an Indian submarine from entering its territorial water.

“Indian Navy categorically denies the statement of Pakistani Navy as blatant lies,” Navy spokesperson Captain D K Sharma said.

He added that the Indian Navy did not have any under water movement in the said waters as claimed by the Pakistani Navy.

A statement issued by Pakistani Navy had claimed it has proved its vigilance and operational competence by detecting and blocking an Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters.

‘The unsuspecting submarine was detected and localized south of Pakistani coast on November 16. Thereafter, despite submarine’s desperate efforts to escape detection, it was continuously tracked by Pakistan Navy Fleet units and pushed well clear of our waters,’ the statement had said.

‘Pakistan Navy fleet units detected the presence of Indian submarines in the southern parts of Pakistani waters...and restricted their activity,’ the statement said.

The spokesman claimed that Pakistan Navy had been successful in thwarting the efforts of the Indian submarines to keep their presence camouflaged.

“The Navy had constantly pursued the submarines and pushed them back,” he said.

“The Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to defend its borders and capable of responding to any aggression befittingly,” he added.

Commodore Tasneem Ahmed (retd), a Pakistani defence analyst, said Indian submarines would have been detected by air reconnaissance.

The Indian submarines might have been on an ‘intelligence gathering’ mission when detected by Pakistan Navy, Pakistani naval experts were quoted as saying by media reports.

