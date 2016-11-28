Navjot joins Congress, Sidhu may follow soon

November 28, 2016 21:59 IST

In a major fillip to the Congress in poll-bound Punjab, former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur on Monday joined the party along with former Akali MLA Pargat Singh.

The joining of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was, however, not clear as party leaders said with his wife in Congress fold he would follow suit soon.

"We are one soul and two bodies. So body can't remain without the soul. He has to follow his soul," his wife told mediapersons when asked about Sidhu.

Joining the party at AICC headquarters in the presence of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh and party's incharge of state Congress affairs Asha Kumari, Navjot Kaur said "we are soul mates and you will know soon. No body can live without its soul".

When posed the same question, Amarinder said Sidhu was in Mumbai and will come soon after which discussions will be held with him. "But with his wife in Congress fold, I am sure he will join soon," he said.

Officially welcomed Navjot Kaur and Pargat Singh to the Congress, Amarinder said.

Asked if they will contest the upcoming polls, Navjot Kaur and former Hockey Olympian Pargat Singh said they have joined the party unconditionally and will abide with whatever the party leadership decided.

Both were, however, ready to contest from their respective Amritsar East and Jalandhar Cantt assembly seats.

To a question the Congress' Jaipur resolution that new entrants should have a colling off period, Amarinder said the "Congress President will take a final call on this issue".

Navjot and Pargat had met the party's top leadership last week and later met Amarinder before sealing the deal.

With their joining Congress, which is in political wilderness in the state for the past decade, got a shot in its arm as it is striving to get back to power in Punjab after having lost out to ruling Akali-BJP combine for the past two consecutive polls.

Elections to Punjab are likely to be held early next year and Congress is getting good competition from entrant AAP.

Image: New Delhi: Former BJP MLA and wife of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, joins Congress party at a news conference in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo