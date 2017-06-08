Naugam: 3 terrorists, jawan killed as Army foils infiltration bid

Last updated on: June 08, 2017 11:26 IST

Three terrorists and a jawan were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Naugam sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday.

This is the second successful anti-infiltration operation by the Army in the last 24 hours and the fourth such along the LoC in less than a fortnight in north Kashmir.

"Alert troops foil another infiltration bid in Naugam sector. Two terrorists have been killed, while one soldier has been martyred," an Army official said.

Later during the operation, one more terrorist was gunned down.

He said the operation was on and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile in Uri, at least two soldiers were injured in an encounter with about five terrorists along the Line of Control.

The encounter is still on and no reports of the whereabouts of the terrorists.

A tense situation prevails along the LoC as Pakistan is pushing more and more terrorists across as snow melts, which is what Army Chief Bipin Rawat had warned of.

