Nabha jailbreak key accused Romi arrested in Hong Kong

February 23, 2018 22:52 IST

A notorious gangster and key accused in the sensational Nabha jailbreak of 2016, Ramanjit Singh Romi, has been arrested in Hong Kong, police said on Friday.

A senior police officer confirmed the development and said Romi has been arrested in Hong Kong in connection with a robbery.

He said the state police have already taken up the matter with the ministry for external affairs to initiate his extradition process.

Romi was previously arrested in 2016, but was later released on bail. He allegedly jumped bail and escaped to Hong Kong.

A Red Corner Notice was issued against Romi since his disappearance. His role is also suspected in targeted killings of 2016-17 in Jalandhar and Ludhiana, the police officer said.

Punjab police said that he remained in touch with gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, another key plotter and one of the six people to escape Nabha prison in November 2016.

Sekhon and some of his associates were arrested in February 2017.

Romi is believed to have supplied the escapees with money for their jailbreak, police said.

Romi also faces charges of theft and forgery after police found a stolen car from him in Nabha in 2016. He was also charged with cheating after he was found in possession of several Chinese credit cards.