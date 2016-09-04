My husband is innocent: Sacked Delhi minister's wife on rape charges

September 04, 2016 19:51 IST

Wife of sacked Delhi minister Sandeep Kumar, who was arrested on rape charges, on Sunday came out in support of her husband, claiming that he was “falsely implicated” in the scandal.

“My husband is innocent, I stand by him. Rape charges against my husband are wrong,” Ritu Kumar told a news channel in New Delhi.

The embattled ex-minister’s wife said that the charges were part of a “political conspiracy against her innocent husband” and that her entire family was with Sandeep at this hour.

The MLA from Sultanpur Majra was arrested on Saturday on rape and other charges following a complaint by a woman, who purportedly figured in an “objectionable” CD with him. He was also suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party after the scandal came to light.

Sandeep, who is being interrogated by the police, has claimed innocence in the matter.

The former women and child development minister has been booked on charges of rape, transmission of material containing sexually explicit act and taking illegal gratification.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that around 11 months ago, she was raped by Kumar when she had gone to his office in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri seeking help to obtain a ration card.

Kumar was removed from the AAP government on August 31 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the CD purportedly showing him in compromising position with the woman surfaced.