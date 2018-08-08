Muzaffarpur accused's face blackened, minister may quit

Last updated on: August 08, 2018 14:07 IST

M I Khan reports from Patna.

A woman blackened the face of Brajesh Thakur -- the main accused in the alleged sexual molestation of 34 minor girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district -- when he was produced in the local court on Wednesday, August 8.

When the local police tried to detain the woman, they were opposed by protestors present on the court premises. The protestors, it is learnt, were from Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party.

Thakur told reporters in the court premises in Muzaffarpur that he was being framed and that he has no relationship with Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma, left, or her husband Chandrashekhar Verma.

"I am being framed," Thakur claimed, speaking in Hindi, "because I wanted to fight the election from Muzaffarpur."

"I am not involved in the case," Thakur, who owned the shelter home where the girls were allegedly molested, said, adding, "I have no relationship with Manju Verma."

He also refuted any relationship with Madhu Kumari, another accused in the case who is absconding after the police filed a first information report.

Madhu Kumari is said to be the 'mystery woman' who may have incriminating information about Thakur.

Meanwhile, Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma, who is in the eye of the storm after the scandal at the Muzaffarpur shelter home surfaced, may resign.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the case, has reportedly obtained evidence of her husband Chandrashekhar Verma's association with Brajesh Thakur.

The CBI is studying the call detail records for three mobile numbers Thakur used before he was arrested.

"Thanks to the CDR, there is evidence that Brajesh Thakur was in touch with Manju Verma's husband, whose whereabouts are not known," a senior police officer told this correspondent.

Newspaper reports claimed Thakur and Chandrashekhar Verma exchanged 17 calls from January to May this year.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is under immense pressure from the Opposition parties as well as his ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, to take action against Minister Verma, who is a member of his Janata Dal-United party.

Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress politicians have alleged that Chandrashekhar Verma often visited the Muzaffarpur shelter home and his wife knew about these visits.

"Thakur spoke to half a dozen Union ministers, some Bihar ministers and Manju Verma's husband between the process of lodging the FIR against him on May 31 and his arrest on June 2," a police officer said.

The CBI on Tuesday quizzed Raju Kumar, Thakur's driver, and scrutinised his mobile phone.

The Bureau took serious note of reports that Thakur has been resting in a Muzaffarpur hospital after his arrest and is not in jail.

The CBI has sought a report on Thakur's condition from the Muzaffarpur jail authorities.

Manju Verma, who till Monday denied any links with Thakur, has now admitted that he used to telephone her home.

'We are politicians and in public life, several people call us. We have to talk to them. It is simple,' the minister said.

Rejecting the Opposition's demand to sack Verma, Nitish Kumar had virtually given her a clean chit on Monday.

'I asked her, but she denied her involvement,' the chief minister told reporters, 'The CBI probe is underway. Anyone found guilty will be sent to jail. No one will be spared.'.