Shift Ramgopal to back benches: Mulayam to RS chairman

Last updated on: January 09, 2017 19:55 IST

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday demanded derecognition of Ramgopal Yadav as leader of the party group in Rajya Sabha following his expulsion from the party.

He wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari informing him about the expulsion of Ramgopal Yadav, who is one of the leading lights of the Akhilesh Yadav faction, from the party and, in effect, as its leader in the Upper House.

Mulayam also urged Ansari to shift Ramgopal's seat to the back benches following his expulsion from the party. As of now, he has been occupying one of the front benches near Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati's seat.

"Chairman Rajya Sabha has received letter from Sh. Mulayam S Yadav, intimating expulsion of Sh. Ramgopal Yadav from SP--will be duly examined," OSD to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Gurdeep Singh Sappal tweeted.

Sources in the party said the letter informed the Rajya Sabha secretariat that Ramgopal, a cousin of Mulayam, was expelled from the party for six years on 30 December, 2016 and ceases to be leader of SP's Parliamentary Party in the Upper House.

There is no word as of now on whom Mulayam will appoint as the party's new leader in Rajya Sabha.

Close to Akhilesh, Ramgopal is seen by Mulayam as the main reason behind the feud in Samajwadi Party and the Yadav clan.