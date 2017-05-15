MP govt orders probe after video of cow vigilantes' attack goes viral

May 15, 2017 11:36 IST

A day after a video surfaced where a man was being brutally beaten up by a group of cow vigilantes, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Monday said that he has ordered an inquiry in the matter and will ensure justice is done in the case.

The minister said that the guilty will be severally punished for their unwarranted deed.

"This is a serious incident. The moment I got to know about the incident I ordered an investigation in the matter. And once the investigation report comes, we will prosecute the guilty and see that justice is done," Singh said.

Cow vigilantes in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh brutally thrashed a man on the suspicion of him hurting a cow.

The incident took place on Saturday when a group of men claiming to be gau rakshaks cornered a man and started beating him ruthlessly, accusing him of beating a cow.

The victim who sustained severe injuries after the incident was rushed to the nearby hospital.

The police took action after a video of the same incident went viral and registered a case against the miscreants.

Four people have been arrested while the others are on the run.