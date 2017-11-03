MP better than US, UK; only those with 'slave mentality' disagree: Shivraj

November 03, 2017 11:10 IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was ridiculed for claiming that roads in MP are superior to those in the United States, now says his state is 'far better' than several countries including America and England.

Chouhan, who was addressing a state-level function on Madhya Pradesh's foundation day in Bhopal on Thursday night, also said that people with 'slave mentality' believe that other countries are better than their own.

"Our Madhya Pradesh is far better than America, England and some other countries. It is important to have positive thinking to see it. It is necessary to have a sense of pride in your state. People with slave mentality can believe that other countries are better than their own," he said.

He also said that the state has been developing at a fast pace, clocking a double digit growth rate.

According to him, the people of Madhya Pradesh are committed to making it the world's best.

"Over 7.50 crore people of Madhya Pradesh are committed to freeing the state of corruption, terrorism and poverty. We are committed to making Madhya Pradesh the world's best state," the chief minister added.

Chouhan had drawn flak for remarks he made in the US recently that roads in Madhya Pradesh were better than those in America.

"When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on the road (on way to the city), I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States....I am saying this not just for the sake of saying," Chouhan had told a business round-table hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in the US capital on October 24.

The Congress was quick to take a swipe at Chouhan, whose government has often faced criticism over the condition of the state's roads, saying he would come to know about they really are only when he cares to get down from his chopper.

"Shivraj will come to know the real condition of the roads in the state only when he gets down the chopper," senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had said.

However, Union minister Uma Bharti backed Chouhan's claim.

"Certainly, there are world class roads in Madhya Pradesh, including the VIP Road in Bhopal which is of world standards, and we should shun this inferiority complex that the US is better than India," Bharti had said.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks during an event to mark the state's foundation day in Bhopal on Thursday. Photograph: Courtesy @CMMadhyaPradesh/Twitter