September 04, 2016 18:37 IST

As Mother Teresa was proclaimed a saint in front of 100,000 people at the Vatican, several political leaders hailed the event.

Here are some of the reactions:

“Sainthood of Mother Teresa is a memorable and proud moment.”

-- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Let the example of Mother Teresa inspire all of us to dedicate ourselves to the welfare of mankind. Mother Teresa’s message of love continues to inspire millions of people around the world.”

-- President of India Pranab Mukherjee

“A symbol of service and compassion. Mother Teresa showed the world the extraordinary power of love. We celebrate today that enduring legacy of love.”

-- Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi

“Mother was the mother of humanity. Her love for the ailing, the needy and the entire humanity was unbounded. Bengal is more proud as Mother lived and worked here and showered us with her abundant love and care. It is indeed a moment of great pride and honour. Bless us Mother, so that we can continue to serve the people.”

-- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

“Her life was a message to the world of what humanity could be: peace, compassion and solidarity.”

-- Congress leader Raj Babbar