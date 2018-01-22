'India's Osama', planning attack on R-Day, arrested

Last updated on: January 22, 2018 14:41 IST

Delhi Police on Monday arrested the founder of Indian Mujahideen Abdul Subhan Qureshi, a 'most wanted terrorist' and the main conspirator of the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts.

According to police, Qureshi was in the national capital to execute a big conspiracy ahead of the Republic Day.

Qureshi, co-founder of the Indian Mujahideen and linked to the Students Islamic Movement of India, was arrested from Ghazipur in east Delhi on Saturday evening.

He was arrested following an exchange of fire, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Qureshi is a software engineer and a bomb-maker, and is also referred to as 'India's Osama'.

"We have arrested India's most wanted terrorist Abdul Subhan Qureshi, who is also the founder of Indian Mujahideen.

"He was again trying to revive Indian Mujahideen," DCP Pramod Kushwaha of Delhi Police's Special Cell told ANI.

The Special Cell had information that he would come to meet an old acquaintance in Ghazipur, Kushwaha told PTI.

Qureshi, 46, was being followed by teams of the Special Cell and other intelligence agencies.

He had been living in Nepal under a fake identity and had gone to Saudi Arabia between 2015-2017, Kushwaha said at a press conference.

Qureshi, who was editor of the SIMI magazine, was described as a good organiser.

His name had also cropped up in investigations into the serial blasts in Mumbai and Bangalore, the official said.

On July 26, 2008, a series of 21 bomb blasts hit Ahmedabad within a span of 70 minutes.

56 people were killed and over 200 people were injured in the attack.

The National Investigation Agency had announced a reward of Rs 4 lakh for any information leading to Qureshi's arrest.

Photograph: National Investigation Agency

With inputs from ANI and agencies.