Modi's mantris gave 1,877 assurances in 2 years... just 522 got done

February 05, 2017 10:45 IST

In the last two years of the Narendra Modi government, only one-third of assurances given by ministers in Parliament has been implemented, while almost one-fifth of these been dropped.

According to official data, the ministers gave 1,877 assurances during two years -- 2015 and 2016, out of which only 552 were implemented.

While 392 assurances were dropped, the remaining 893 were still pending.

The responsibility of implementation of assurances primarily lies with the ministries or departments concerned with the assurances.

However, the ministry does not peruse individual assurances.

While forwarding the extracts of each assurance, the ministry informs that the assurance is required to be fulfilled within a period of three months from the date of assurance and the time limit has to be strictly adhered to.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs also holds meeting with officers of various ministries or departments from time to time to review the pendency position of the assurances with a view to expedite their implementation.

Besides it, there is also a 15-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Lok Sabha on government assurances. This parliamentary panel looks into the assurances which have not been fulfilled. It also calls the officials of the ministries to appear before it for the same.

