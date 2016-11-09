Modi calls up Trump, congratulates him on election win

November 09, 2016 23:17 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to US President-elect Donald Trump to convey his best wishes following his electoral victory and hoped the two nations would continue to build on the "bedrock of strong Indo-US ties".

"PM conveyed his best wishes & the two leaders looked forward to working closely to take the #IndiaUS strategic partnership to a new height.

"Continuing to build on the bedrock of strong Indo-US relations. PM spoke just now to @realDonaldTrump to congratulate him on his election," Vikas Swarup, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman, said on twitter.

Earlier in the day, Modi had taken to the microblogging website to congratulate Trump on being elected as US President, saying he looked forward to working with him closely to take Indo-US ties to a new height.

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on being elected as the 45th US President," Modi said in a tweet.

He said the country looks forward to working closely with Trump to strengthen bilateral ties.

"We look forward to working with you closely to take India-US bilateral ties to a new height," the prime minister said.

"We appreciate the friendship you have articulated towards India during your campaign, @realDonaldTrump," he said.