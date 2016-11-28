rediff.com

Moderate aftershock of 2015 earthquake hits Nepal

November 28, 2016 08:35 IST

A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale shook Nepal in the early hours on Monday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, a unit of Ministry of Earth Sciences, the quake occurred at 5:05 am at a depth of 10 km.

The epicentre was located at Solukhumbu district near the Everest region, around 150 km east of Kathmandu, Nepal’s National Seismological Center said. It recorded the intensity of the quake at 5.6.

This was the 475th aftershock, of magnitude 4 and above, of the devastating April 2015 temblor in the quake-prone Himalayan country.

There was no immediate report of any damage or casualty.

The earthquake was also felt in Kathmandu and other parts of central and Eastern Nepal.

