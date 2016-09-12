Bribe charge: MNS files complaint against Kapil Sharma

September 12, 2016 16:38 IST

Boding trouble for comedian Kapil Sharma, who kicked up a row through his bribe tweet, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Monday filed a complaint against the artist for keeping mum on his allegation that he was asked money by the civic officials, and violation of building norms by him.

Sharma had kicked up a controversy last week by alleging that he had been asked to pay a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by an official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation which, in turn, claimed that the actor had flouted norms not only in his Versova office building but also at his apartment in suburban Goregaon.

MNS group leader in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Sandeep Deshpande on Monday filed the complaint against Sharma at Versova police station. He demanded that the complaint be turned into an FIR and an investigation be ordered into the matter.

“Yes, I filed a complaint with Versova police through my advocate against the comedian under the section 176 of IPC as he kept mum on the alleged bribery issue and did not file a complaint nor brought this to the notice of the concerned authorities,” Deshpande said.

A copy of the complaint, filed by Deshpande’s lawyer, mentions that since BMC officials are public servants under section 21 of the Indian Penal Code, and if they have demanded bribe, it amounts to an offence under section 39 of CrPc.

Also, it is a duty of a person to lodge a complaint against that public servant with the concerned authority, and if he fails to perform his duties as per section 176, it amounts to an offence, the complaint further says.

“In this case, Sharma did not act as a responsible citizen and failed to live up to his duty. Therefore, I have demanded the police officials to go into the merits of my complaint, convert it into an FIR and call him for further investigation,” Deshpande said.

Besides, MNS general secretary Shalini Thackeray on Monday visited the tehsildar office in suburban Andheri along with her supporters and demanded officials concerned to register an FIR against Sharma for allegedly destroying the mangroves.

“We have filed complaints against the comedian with tehsildar as well as with Versove police station to investigate the matter thoroughly. This is really very unfortunate that celebrities are given special treatment and they often take law into their own hands,” Thackeray said.

“Owing to our persistent demands, the concerned officials are going to do ‘panchnama’ and forward their report to Versova police. We are going to take up this issue up to its logical end,” she added.

The MNS had also last week reacted sharply to Sharma, seizing on a statement he reportedly made alluding to role of its workers.

The opposition Congress had used the issue to target BJP and Shiv Sena, who together control BMC.

However, the Shiv Sena had dared Kapil to name the bribe seeker.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam had earlier lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of Mumbai police and demanded to forward it to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate into Sharma’s allegations.

Kapil had on Friday tweeted his anguish and said, “I am paying Rs 15 crore income tax from last 5 year and still I have to pay Rs 5 lakh bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi (sic).”

“Yeh hain aapke achhe din? @narendramodi (are these your good days),” he had sought to know in another tweet, referring to Modi’s 2014 poll slogan of “good days are ahead”.

Sharma has 63 lakh followers on his Twitter handle and since he tagged the Prime Minister, the tweet generated sharp reactions from all major political parties, with an eye on the forthcoming civic elections.

It also sparked an instant response from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who requested Sharma to provide the authorities with necessary information to punish the culprit.

Later, in an apparent attempt to cap the controversy from escalating, Sharma said he did not seek to blame any political party.