2 from PoK arrested for helping Uri attackers cross LoC

September 24, 2016 22:36 IST

Security forces have arrested two men from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who have been working for Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed and acting as guides for infiltrating groups along the Line of Control in Uri sector in Kashmir, the Army said on Saturday.

"Security forces have arrested two PoK nationals who have been working for Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit and acting as guides for infiltrating groups along the Line of Control in Uri Sector," an army official said.

The official said the two men were apprehended in a joint operation by the Army and Border Security Force close to the LoC on September 21. One of the arrested men is believed to have acted as a guide for the four JeM terrorists who attacked an Army base in Uri in Kashmir on Sunday.

“During the investigation, the individuals have revealed their identities as Ahasan Kursheed alias DC, a resident of Khaliana Kalan and Faisal Hussain Awan, a resident of Pottha Jahangir -- both in PoK,” the official said.

He said the duo was recruited two years ago by JeM and was guiding terrorists to infiltrate across the LoC.

The details provided by them are being examined and corroborated by the concerned agencies, the official said, adding the two men are now in the custody of the Army and are being interrogated.

The arrested men were initially believed to have told their interrogators that they had inadvertently crossed the LoC.

The arrest comes six days after the deadly attack by four heavily armed JeM terrorists in Uri in which 18 soldiers were killed. The four terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

